Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Miranda Lambert join forces against AI in music

Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, and Miranda Lambert are among the many leading artists, who recently voiced their opinions against the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in music creation.

The mentioned artists have reportedly signed an open letter published by the Artists Rights Alliance.

The letter stated: "AI developers, technology companies, platforms and digital music services to cease the use of artificial intelligence to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists."

Referring to AI as "a means that sabotages creativity", the letter emphasized the risks associated with it, noting: "Unfortunately, some platforms and developers are employing AI to sabotage creativity and undermine artists, songwriters, musicians and rights holders."

Apart from Perry, Eilish, and Lambert, other artists also came forward on the matter.

Therefore, other signatories include Billy Porter, Brothers Osborne, Camila Cabello, Darius Rucker, FINNEAS, Imagine Dragons, J Balvin, Jonas Brothers, Kate Hudson, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, and Zayn Malik among many others.

In the past, many singers have been vocal about their concerns regarding Artificial Intelligence.

Brian May told Guitar Player that her "major concern with it now is in the artistic area... Everything is going to get very blurred and very confusing, and I think we might look back on 2023 as the last year when humans really dominated the music scene."

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny took to his WhatsApp channel to share his thoughts on the subject, adding: "There are people who I understand, and people I don’t…"

"There are people who I connect with, and people I don’t. If you guys like that s---ty song that is viral on TikTok, leave this group right now. You guys don’t deserve to be my friends."