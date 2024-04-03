Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘disappoint’ Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be keen on reconcilation with Prince William and Kate Middleton despite the olive branch.



The Prince and Princess of Wales are willing to put their past behind them as they hope to reconcile with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, royal author Tom Quinn suggested that William and Kate are much more eager to end the rift but Harry and Meghan are now mulling over their truce.

“Kate and William are far more enthusiastic about trying for a reconciliation than Meghan and Harry,” Quinn told The Mirror.

“Keeping up the feud is easier for Meghan and Harry in many ways because in the States they may be celebrities but they are not under the spotlight in the way Kate and William are.”

Meghan unveiled her lifestyle branch last month while Harry has been active with his Invictus Games events.

The Sussexes had been estranged from the Waleses in the past years. However, when Kate announced her cancer diagnosis more than two weeks ago, Harry and Meghan issued a statement of support for her.

Harry is also meant to travel to UK next month and reports suggest the royal will be seeing his estranged elder brother for a brief meeting.

It remains to be seen if the Harry and William will actually be meeting one another.