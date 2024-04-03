Kim Kardashian exposes Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet on Easter

Kris Jenner hosted the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan for Easter

Kris Jenner’s extravagant Easter party on Sunday took center stage on Kim Kardashian’s social media over the weekend, and online sleuths spotted a very special guest in attendance.

Among the attendees captured in the photos were all five of Kris’ daughters – Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie. But a subtle detail revealed that Kylie’s beau Timothée Chalamet may have also been there.

As Kim showcased the opulent table setup – complete with personalised egg baskets for each guest adorned with nametags – fans noticed that a seat for Timothée was reserved right next to Kylie’s.

A Reddit thread subsequently emerged, pointing out, “Kim Kardashian blurred out Timothée’s name on his name card. He is sitting right next to Kylie Jenner for Easter Sunday. His name tag is the only one that is blurred out but we can still see ‘Ti’ in his name. Thanks Kim!”

Fans were bemused, with some questioning the secrecy when the young lovebirds have already gone public with their relationship.

Kylie and Timothée were first romantically linked in April 2023.

In September, they were spotted kissing at a Beyoncé concert. Their PDA-filled outings continued over the next few weeks, and they even attended the 2024 Golden Globes together in January.

But that was their last public appearance together, leading to breakup speculations.

However, sources recently confirmed to the Daily Mail that they haven’t split but just became uncomfortable with the media focus on their relationship ever since the Golden Globes outing.