Meghan Markle seemingly mocks Princess Kate on recent outing

Meghan Markle seemed to revel in the taste of her freedom at the cost of Kate Middleton’s dismay during recent outing.

The Duchess of Sussex paid a surprise visit to Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles on March 21, as part of their Make March Matter campaign, where she gave autographs to ailing children on polaroids.

Writing for News.com.au, royal commentator Daniela Elser pointed out her glaring autonomy away from the shackles of royal rules that barred members from signing autographs.

She recalled an incident when Princess Kate had to turn down children asking for her autographs during her visit to the Chelsea Flower Show’s inaugural Children’s Picnic last year.

“My name’s Catherine. I’m not allowed to write my signature, it’s just one of those rules,” the Princess of Wales responded to one of the primary school pupils.

“What the Duchess of Sussex has done (I’d assume without actually meaning to) is to remind us how abnormal, how ridiculous and how artificially constrained royal existence still is,” wrote Elser.

“Watching Meghan sign her name, so simple of an act and yet so meaningful, it tells us something about Royal captivity."



She continued: “I cannot come up with one sensible reason why in 2024 working members of the royal family should be restrained from giving autographs.”

“The absurdity here matters because it’s instances like this which jeopardise all the modernising and humanising work that Kate and William have been slogging away at,” the royal author continued.

“This autograph rule is a neat reminder of how creaky and mouldy and fogeyish the palace can still be," the royal author added.