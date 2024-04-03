‘Queen of Tears,’ ‘Physical: 100 Season 2’ dominates Netflix charts

The fitness reality series 'Physical: 100 Season 2' nabs the top spot on Netflix weekly chart upon conclusion

Queen of Tears and Physical: 100 Season two have claimed the top two spots on Netflix’s weekly ranking for non-English TV shows.

According to The Korean Times, the global streaming platform revealed on Wednesday that TVN’s romantic drama and the fitness competition reality show secured the number one and two positions on the chart, respectively.

The drama, led by Kim Ji-Won and Kim Soo-hyun, racked up 4.6 million views, while the reality series amassed an impressive 4.2 million views during the viewership period from March 25 to 31.

Queen of Tears follows the story of a married couple who rekindle their love amidst a slew of marital crises.

Moreover, the recent surprise appearance of Vincenzo star Song Joong-ki in the drama contributed to its soaring ratings, reaching 16.1 percent on episode 8, a significant increase of two per cent from the sixth episode, closed at 14 per cent.

This marks the second collaboration between the actor and director Kim Hee-won as the duo previously ventured into the mafia thriller.

Meanwhile, the second season of Physical: 100 muscled Its way on the Netflix screens on March 19 dropped its final two episodes on Tuesday.