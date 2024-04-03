King Charles faces mounting pressure to make big decision about Eugenie, Beatrice

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are waiting for a “green signal” from King Charles to promote them as working royals in the midst of royal health crisis.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal expert Phil Dampier claimed royal charities and organisations are scrambling without members of the royal family to oversee them.

King Charles and Kate Middleton took an indefinite step back from public duties in the wake of their respective treatments of cancers.

Prince William also cut back on his engagements due to dividing time between looking after their three young kids and royal duties.

Dampier explained the daughters of disgraced Prince Andrew will make for a good substitution to take on duties in the absence of core royals.

"I know that Bea and Eugenie are willing to do more and would happily help out. They just need to be given the green light,” he said.

"Yes, they are daughters of Andrew but his misdemeanours are not their fault and they are high up in the line of succession.

"Many organisations and charities are crying out for a royal patron and would welcome them. They already have 30 or so between them so why not a few more?” the royal expert continued.

"I don’t see any reason why Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie couldn’t step up and take on some of those charities and organisations.

"They are both pleasant intelligent women who are now wives and mothers with experience of life.

"Beatrice and Eugenie are grandchildren of the late Queen and as such would get a lot of respect from the public,” Phil added.