Rebel Wilson thinks of exile after bombshell memoir ‘Rebel Rising’

Rebel Wilson, who released her shocking memoir Rebel Rising, is considering going into hiding.



On The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 44-year-old actress discussed how, now that her startling revelations have been made public, she wants to hide away in a log cabin.

“I will probably go private after this for the next eight to ten years because I share so much in the book. After this I'm going to go into a log cabin with Ramona and the baby or something,” she said while speaking of her fiancé and child.

Her remarks follow her concern of legal action from Sacha Baron Cohen during the writing of her memoir, in which she described a challenging collaboration with him.

Rebel said that her co-star on The Brothers Grimsby "repeatedly" encouraged her to "strip off" for their scenes in a book extract that People magazine was able to access.

The Australian actress said in her book that the comedian instructed her to "stick her finger up his b***" for a "funny scene," entirely disregarding her "no nudity" rule.

“It felt like every time I'd speak to SBC, he'd mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene. I was like, 'Ha, I don't do nudity, Sacha,'” Rebel writes.