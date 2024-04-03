Eva Mendes recalls brother after 8-yeasr of death: ‘Annoying older brother’

Eva Mendes shared a heartfelt homage to her late brother, Carlos Mendez, almost eight years after he lost his life to cancer.



She uploaded a lovely image of Teri Garr on her Instagram account to commemorate what would have been Carlos' 61st birthday.

"My mood today… captured by the coolest, Teri Garr. I post her because it's my brother's heavenly birthday today and he LOVED her,” the former actor penned.

“You can tell a lot by a person on who they crush on, looking back I didn't appreciate it, he was my annoying older brother, but now I realize he was cooler than I thought. It was me who didn't get it,” Ryan Gosling’s ladylove added.

"I still can't believe it, it's gonna be 8 years since he passed. Unreal,” the younger brother of the Ghost Rider actor, Carlo Mendez, commented on the post.”

Mendes, earlier also revealed bitter-sweet relationship with the month of April.

"Oh April… I have such a complicated relationship with you," wrote Mendes. "Tomorrow would have been my brother's birthday…..in a couple of weeks from now is the day we lost him…but then, the end of April we got the biggest blessing of all, my little girl was born 8 years ago. I hate you April. But I love you more," wrote Mendes on Instagram.