Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons exude couple goals at latest red carpet appearance

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons step out for a red carpet event date for a screening of their new film

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons recently appeared on the red carpet for a special screening of their new film Civil War at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, March 2, Dunst dazzled in a sleeveless black dress, pulling off a combination of lace and silk.

She topped off her look with sparkling silver jewelry.

The 41-year-old actress kept it simple, wearing her hair in a bun as she walked the carpet in style.

Meanwhile, Plemons looked dapper, sporting a brown tweed suit, showing off a button-down shirt underneath.

Dunst and Plemons are both part of the upcoming “dystopian” drama produced by A24, written and directed by Alex Garland.

During an interview with Marie Claire in March, the Spider-Man alum revealed that she recommended Plemons for a minor role in Civil War after the original actor backed out.

Speaking exclusively to the outlet, Kirsten claimed that the director of the film, "Alex is very lucky that I’m married to… the best actor."

The actress opened up about their relationship on set, confirming that the two "set boundaries" when working together.

"Because we fell in love on a set, we fell in love creatively first," further adding, "I think we'll always come back to that, in a very not-involving-our-real-life way."

"And also, listen, we don't talk to each other on set," she confirmed. "I left him alone, he left me alone."

The couple first crossed paths in 2015 on the set of the hit FX series Fargo, in which the two played a married couple, shortly after they began dating.