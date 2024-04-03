Meghan Markle returns to Duchess duties with first 'royal' engagement?

Meghan Markle visits children's hospital in Los Angeles

Meghan Markle appeared to channel her former royal self during her visit to the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.



The Duchess of Sussex led a “Literary Healing” session at the hospital on March 21 as part of their Make March Matter fundraising campaign.

Photos and videos of the former actress making rounds on the internet showed Meghan reading stories to a group of ailing children.

She also had one-on-one interaction with the children, whom she hugged, gave autographs, talked and took photos, during the visit.

The Suits alum also posed with photos with the hospital staff, and is also said to have made a generous donation to the cause.

Several media outlets claimed the visit was too akin to royal engagements conducted by the late Princess Diana and Kate Middleton on different occasions.

Internet agreed with the sentiments, as one user wondering, "Meghan Markle doing the rounds. Is she filling in while the royals are ill? A camera & reading to kids, fancy that!"

Meghan was dressed in a sheer white button-down shirt, paired with a floral printed cream-coloured knee-length skirt for the outing.

Her hair was parted in the middle as she let it loose, swept to one of her shoulders as she covered her mouth with a black mask.

Internet was divided over the duchess’ latest engagement; while some heralded Meghan for her kind interactions with kids, others slammed her for bringing in a camera crew to show off her goodness.