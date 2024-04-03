Hunter Schafer reveals why she turned down most roles: 'Don’t want to do it’

Hunter Schafer is insisting to change her identity in public’s eye and what they think about her as a person.



“I just want to be a girl and finally move on,” the Euphoria star said in a new GQ cover story, adding that she’s even cautious to say the word “trans” in interviews.

“As soon as I say it, it gets blastoff,” she said. “It took a while to learn that, and it also took a while to learn that I don’t want to be [reduced to] that, and I find it ultimately demeaning to me and what I want to do. Especially after high school, I was sick of talking about it. I worked so hard to get to where I am, past these really hard points in my transition, and now I just want to be a girl and finally move on.”

Schafer was also responsible of being the youngest plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging North Carolina’s House Bill 2, which suggested to ban trans people from using public bathrooms.

“I felt like I had to make my art a response to everything that was happening in North Carolina when that’s not really what I wanted to be making art about, necessarily,” she said, reflecting on her work as a visual artist and fashion designer, as well as actress and model. “I think I felt like, ‘Oh, I’m trans. I should be making art about this.’”

Scahfer also told that the shift was so unusual for her. “It has not just happened naturally by any means,” she said. “If I let it happen, it would still be giving ‘Transsexual Actress’ before every article ever.”