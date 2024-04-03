Kate Middleton dealt fresh blow with suspicious note over cancer video

Kate Middleton dealt a major blow from a photo agency following the release of her cancer announcement video.

Getty Images added a disclaimer to the video, provided to them via Kensington Palace last month, on their site.

It read: "EDITOR'S NOTE: This Handout clip was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy.”

Speaking to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for the photo agency noted they include “a standard editors note to handout content provided by third party organizations.”

The note endorses inauthenticity of the Kate and Prince William’s rep, which was declared a “non-trusted source” by global news director of AFP, following Mother’s Day photo debacle.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales invited scrutiny over her whereabouts after posting a portrait with her kids on the eve of Mother’s Day in the UK last month.

Internet sleuths shortly noticed the photo was altered after pointing out several inaccuracies and editing evidences, prompting media agencies to withdraw the photo.

Kate took responsibility for the editing a day later, apologizing for causing “any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

She also shared a video message via BBC later in the month, revealing her diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer.