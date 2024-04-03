Prince Harry mulls over ‘painful’ actions after Kate Middleton’s cancer news

Prince Harry is seemingly having a change of heart following the cancer diagnosis of his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Sussex allegedly has regrets over what he has said especially in his memoir Spare amid his family’s health crisis, per royal expert Tessa Dunlop.

“When you do discover that your sister-in-law has cancer and you’ve written stuff that can’t be retracted, that’s quite a painful place to be in,” the expert told Us Weekly.

“I’m not saying it isn’t.”

Dunlop pointed out that Harry and Meghan have criticised the monarchy in the past and have offered themselves “as an alternative to monarchy.”

However, now that Harry’s family is going through a crucial time, the Sussexes have to now show some compassion as they take on new business ventures.

“They’re certainly going to have to be careful of their timing with any releases so that it doesn’t look opportunistic,” Dunlop pointed out.

The Princess of Wales announced in late March that she has been diagnosed with cancer for which she is now getting preventative treatment.

Prince William and Kate has received the news a month prior and since then they have been trying to “process the information”with their three young children.