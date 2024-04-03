Lizzo mulls over thoughts of ‘quitting’, clarifies cryptic comment

Lizzo fans can now take a sigh of relief as the singer clearly addresses what she actually meant when she said, “I quit” and it is not actually what most people decoded.



“When I say ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” the About Damn Time singer said in a video posted to Instagram. Last week, she left fans guessing with a social media post saying she was “getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet” and adding, “I quit.”

On Tuesday, she continued, “What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music and connecting to people, and I know I’m not alone. In no way shape or form, am I the only person experiencing that negative voice that’s louder than the positive.”

The Good as Hell vocalist concluded her statement with a message for others feeling the pull of negativity in their own lives. “If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people, negative comments, win then I’ve done even more than I could’ve hoped for,” she said.

“I’m going to keep moving forward and keep being me.”

For those unversed, the singer’s quit-don’t-quit exchange comes after she received immense criticism from attorneys for her former dancers, who last week blasted the singer’s performance at a fundraiser for President Joe Biden.