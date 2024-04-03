Netflix renews 'Love on the Spectrum' for season 3 on Autism Acceptance Day

Love on the Spectrum continues heartfelt exploration on Autism with season three coming to Netflix

Love on the Spectrum season three got green lit from Netflix, following its remarkable success on the global charts.

According to Variety, the third season of the romantic reality series is on the horizon to be streamed on the global video streaming platform after its second season reached the Global Top 10 for three consecutive weeks.

The franchise, now in its fifth instalment, which includes two seasons of the Australian series, continues to captivate audiences with its heartfelt exploration of love and relationships among individuals on the autism spectrum.

In celebration of Autism Acceptance Day on April 2, Netflix hosted an event at the Tudum Theatre in L.A., where an episode from the ongoing season was screened.

The event featured a Q&A session with creator, director, and executive producer Cian O’Clery, joined by other cast members Abbey and David, Conner and his mother, Lise Smith, and Dani.

In addition, the event was moderated by actress and autism activist Holly Robinson Peete.

Partnering with The Autism Society of America, Netflix aimed to raise awareness by providing resources and supportive experiences, highlighting the importance of understanding and supporting the autism community.