The Good Doctor Season 7: Who dies in the latest episode?

Episode 5 of The Good Doctor final season capped off with a shocking death

Latest episode of The Good Doctor season 7 lived up to the hype created via its teasers ahead of the last night’s episode.



Episode 5 titled, Who At Peace, invoked a rollercoaster of emotions with what the creators described as a “must-see” hour with a “heart-stopping” moment.

Dr. Asher Wolke, played by Noah Galvin, suffered a fatal antisemitic attack while heading to see his boyfriend Jerome, played by Giacomo Baessato, at a restaurant with plans to propose him.

A brawl was ensued when Dr. Wolke caught a couple of thugs vandalizing the synagogue, a Jewish worship place, and he advised them against it.

He proudly proclaims his identity as Jew before the assailants and takes off on his way to the restaurant without thinking much of it.

It was moments later that the thugs returned and struck the doctor’s head, leaving him for dead in the middle of the street.

The episode ended with a title card that read, “If you or anyone you know has experienced antisemitism, racism, anti-LGBTQ+ related incidents or hate crimes, or if you want to learn more about what you can do to stop hate, please visit splcenter.org.”

The next episode is titled as M.C.E, aka Mass Casualty Event, and is set to air on Tuesday, April 9.