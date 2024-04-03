Jean-Paul Vignon, French narrator, actor breathes his last at 89

French voice artist, Jean-Paul Vignon lent his acting skills to 'Gilmore Girls'

Jean-Paul Vignon, the French narrator in the romantic comedy (500) Days of Summer, passed away on March 22 at the age of 89 in Beverly Hills, California, after battling liver cancer.

Variety confirmed the death of the French actor and vocalist, known for lending his Gallic accent to several Hollywood productions, on Tuesday, April 2.

In Marc Webb’s 2009 movie, his mesmerising voice captivated audiences as the lovelorn Tom—portrayed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt—went to the film by himself following his breakup with Summer—portrayed by Zooey Deschanel—only to fall into a deep sleep with the onset of dream of a black-and-white French film that spoke to his "suffering."

Among his notable works, Vignon lent his voice to one of Robin Hood’s Merry Men in one of the first Shrek films. He also voiced Gena, a character in the animated feature The Adventure of Cheburashka and Friends.

In addition, Vignon showed off his acting chops in Gilmore Girls as Andre and as Monsieur Lazare in Days of Our Lives.

The late artist is survived by his longtime partner, Suzie Summers, daughter Marguerite Vignon Gaul, granddaughters Leah and Hannah from his marriage to the late actress Brigid Bazlen, and his daughter Lucy Brank.