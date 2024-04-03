Travis Kelce says he’s the ‘happiest ever been’ amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce is living his best life as his romance with girlfriend taylor Swift heats up.



In an interview with People Magazine, the three-time Super Bowl winner shared that he is happiest in his life right now.

“I’m the happiest I've ever been,” Travis told the outlet. “I’m a guy that some people say is glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full. It's all the way full.”

He added that he is “oozing life right now.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight comments came nearly a week after he had returned from a tropical vacation in the Bahamas with his Grammy-winning girlfriend.

“It’s just so much fun getting into when you win the Super Bowl, all these doors open,” Travis said of his third championship in five years.

“And so I’ve just been going through all these open doors, experiencing life and just appreciating the people that have got me here and also staying high and meeting new faces.”

Travis and Taylor started dating in summer of 2023 and have been going strong ever since.

Taylor has been supportive of Travis as she attended mutiple games of his. Similarly, Travis has been in attendance at many of her Eras Tour shows.