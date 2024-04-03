BIGBANG's G-Dragon slated for global return to the music scene

BIGBANG's G-Dragon to return to music scene after signing new deal with Galaxy Corporation

Kwon Ji-yong, famously known as G-Dragon, has officially announced his return to the spotlight, setting his sights on Japan for future endeavors.

According to Soompi, a representative of the King of K-pop's agency, Galaxy Corporation, disclosed on April 3 that the 35-year-old artist is gearing up for global activities.

"G-Dragon will make a comeback in the second half of this year. After his comeback, he will be embarking on global activities, with plans also set for activities in Japan," the rep announced.

Highlighting the agency's commitment to supporting G-Dragon's ventures in Japan, the statement continued, "The Japanese branch predates G-Dragon's contract with us, but we're committed to supporting his endeavors there."

"While details regarding Japanese concerts and fan meetings are yet to be finalized, they are part of our broader global strategy," they added.

Speculation had been rife about G-Dragon's upcoming concert and fan meeting in Japan, igniting anticipation among fans. However, the agency stayed mum, revealing no concrete details until now.

Additionally, the main rapper of BIGBANG made his debut under YG Entertainment in 2006. Last December, he signed an exclusive deal with Galaxy Corporation after parting ways with his previous agency of 17 years.