Rebel Wilson opens up about her emotional weight loss journey

Rebel Wilson opened up about her emotional weight loss journey ahead of the release of her book Rebel Rising: A Memoir.

In a conversation with People, the actress revealed that she used to promote body positivity but also felt ashamed of her eating behaviours.

She said, "I think to many people I'm a beacon of body positivity because I see people who are considered medically obese if you look at their weight, but I think they are absolutely beautiful."



Rebel added that she thinks "beauty is at any shape and size so I do really promote that."

The Pitch Perfect actress shared, "So people are like, ‘Well, how can you be so body-positive and then be hating yourself?’ But I wasn't hating myself, I was only hating those shameful behaviors."



She continued, "For example, eating a whole tub of ice cream every night and then feeling bad about myself, making myself get up early in the morning and go to the gym for an hour and a half and running on that treadmill until sometimes my back would hurt."

Rebel said that she controlled her emotional eating disorder with the help of therapy.