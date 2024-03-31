Prince Harry ‘very upset’ to miss out this year’s royal Easter tradition

Prince Harry was seemingly struck with blues as the royal family marked Easter Sunday by attending the church service.

However, the Duke of Sussex, who has loved the Easter tradition of the royals, would be feeling a tad bit sadder to miss the celebration this year, per royal author Tom Quinn.

The royal family has had rough past few months given the shocking health crisis of their most senior members. King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February, meanwhile Kate Middleton announced her cancer new two weeks ago.

Quinn told The Mirror that how Harry would be feeling especially with his growing kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, never having experienced the royal tradition.

“The Royal Family traditionally meet on Easter Sunday at Windsor for a service in St George’s Chapel, followed by a brief walkabout and then a very traditional lunch of roast lamb,” the author explained.

“Harry always enjoyed this tradition because he got to meet an adoring public for a short period. But what’s really going to upset Harry this year is that his children will miss out on the Easter egg hunt that takes place afterwards.”

Dating back to Queen Victoria, Quinn shared that Archie and Lilibet was have missed the chance to bond with their cousins, the Waleses children.

Prince Harry’s estranged brother Prince William shares George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, with Kate.

Quinn noted that the “family rift is going to prevent” the children bonding and Harry “will feel it keenly.”

However, for the Easter service this year, The Wales family was not in attendance as they deal with Kate’s health revelation. Meanwhile, King Charles made his first formal public appearance after his cancer news alongside Queen Camilla.

Other members of the royal family in attendance included: Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Sophie along with their two kids.