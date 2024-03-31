Tess Daly rings 55th birthday with gratitude

Tess Daly shares adorable birthday pictures on Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing’s Tess Daly recently celebrated her birthday in style, offering an insight into her birthday shenanigans.

The star took to Instagram to post a series of pictures featuring the 55-year-old’s table filled with cards, flowers, and presents.

In another picture the TV presenter could be seen holding her birthday cake as she posed for the picture.

She expressed gratitude for her fans, captioning the post: “Thank you so much for all the lovely birthday well wishes…feeling very grateful.”

Although Daly kept real celebrations away from the cameras, the TV personality mentioned that she was being treated by daughters; Phoebe, 19, and Amber, 14.

Responding to a comment about the cake, she gushed: “Sure is my phoebe bought it for me; heavenly.”

The Strictly Come Dancing alum received warm birthday wishes from her celeb pals, including fellow Strictly stars AJ Odudu, Zoe Ball, Michelle Visage, Jowita Przystał and Ellie Leach.

Kate Thornton, best known as the first presenter of The X Factor, also extended greetings for Daly on her 55th birthday, adding: "Happiest of birthdays lovely x.”