Jennie to release solo album? Singer's label responds to rumors

BLACKPINK Jennie was speculated to release a solo album

BLACKPINK Jennie's company recently confirmed that the K-pop star is not planning to make a solo comeback as of yet.

A representative from ODD Atelier released a press statement on Sunday, March 31 admitting that there is no confirmed plan for a solo album release in June.

However, they did reveal that the singer has a 'new song' on the horizon.

The statement read: "We are planning to work on a new song. However, there has been no discussion on the release date or whether it will be a single or EP."

This came after the media was full of speculations claiming that Jennie would release a solo album in June.

Reports suggested that the BLACKPINK member was working on her album, focusing on solo activities she planned alongside the release.

However, Jennie had revealed her plans to release a full-length solo album by the end of this year.

During her appearance on The Seasons: Red Carpet with Lee Hyori, the South Korean singer revealed: "My dream is to release my solo album this year to the world. It is full-length album. That kind of full-length album with lots of songs on it."

On the professional front, Jennie dropped a song Slow Motion with Matt Champion.

In addition, the BLACKPINK icon recently appeared on the variety show, Apartment 404.