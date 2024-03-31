King Charles prioritizes duty to crown over reunion with Prince Harry

King Charles would not want to reconcile with Prince Harry and his family at the expense of his political ambitions as a monarch.



Speaking to the Daily Express, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams revealed the Duke of Sussex might be forced to return to the UK due to his shared animosity with former US president Donald Trump.

The controversial politician publicly declared his plans to deport the Sussexes once he becomes the president over Harry’s revelations about drug use in his memoir, Spare.

"We have known for years that the Sussexes detest Donald Trump and it is clear that the feeling is reciprocated as he feels they were disrespectful to the late Queen,” Fitzwilliams explained.

"Harry asked for trouble when he wrote and spoke so openly about drug taking ... He should have known this could have caused him problems,” he continued, voicing his fears of a prospective deportation of the family of four.

However, they might not be welcomed with open arms by the royal family, owing to the King’s duty to maintain an enduring alliance between the UK and the US should Trump is re-elected as premier of the latter.

"King Charles would obviously meet Trump after he was re-elected and I doubt that, privately, he would actually want the Sussexes back in Britain,” the royal expert explained.