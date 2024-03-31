Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet UK travel plans with Prince Harry laid bare

Prince Harry, who is set to travel back to the UK in May, will probably visiting his home country solo once again.



The Duke of Sussex was reportedly planning to bring children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to UK but it is unlikely that they will be accompanying their dad, via OK! Magazine.

Harry will be attending the 10th anniversary, Invictus Games, celebration at St Paul's Cathedral in the summer. However, it is still uncertain if wife Meghan Markle will be making an appearance at the event despite being listed as a guest.

Moreover, according to a source cited by Express.co.uk revealed that the children’s “attendance is still up in the air because they will only visit the UK if their mother decides to attend.”

The source added, “Harry is hoping that they will join him so that they can all enjoy the service, and everyone can meet up with members of his family while they are over.”

Moreover, reports allude that Meghan might attend as the Sussexes want to heal rift with the royals.

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan issued a statement for Kate Middleton after she announced her cancer diagnosis via a video message. Many royal experts deemed it as an olive branch from the Sussexes amid the health crisis of the royal family.

Meghan has not returned to Britain since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022.

Prince Harry has reportedly been making many efforts to reconnect with estranged brother Prince William especially after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February this year.

Royal expert Tom Quinn previously told The Mirror that if a meet up between William and Harry were to take place, it will be “very brief carefully choreographed meeting and organised to last a short time.”