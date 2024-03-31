‘In The Land of Saints and Sinners’ reveals UK Netflix release date

‘In The Land of Saints and Sinner’ stars Liam Neeson

In The Lands of Saints and Sinners, starring Liam Neeson, will premiere on Netflix in the United Kingdom and Ireland on April 26.

According to What's on Netflix, the new Irish action thriller, directed by Oscar Nominee Robert Lorenz, will only be aired in selected countries.

Notably, Neeson and Lorenze are familiar with each other as they had previously teamed up on another project, The Marksman.

In The Lands of Saint and Sinners is penned by Mark Michael McNally and Terry Loane, known for their work in Now Shoot a Fellowman and The Last Rifleman, respectively.

Neeson has tuned in as the lead actor in the upcoming Netflix flick, initially announced in October 2021.

He is widely acclaimed for his work in the Taken franchise, Stars Wars and Schindler’s List.

Ciarán Hinds, Seamus O’Hara, and Jack Gleeson from the Game of Thrones will join the Academy Award winner. Kerry Candon, Colm Meaney Desmond Eastwood, Sarah Greene, and many others also completed the stellar supporting lineup for the project.

The film, which was initially released in September 2023, started production on April 18, 2022, in Donegal, Ireland, and wrapped up on July 14, 2023.