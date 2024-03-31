Katie Price regrets on cosmetic procedures during ski getaway with boyfriend

Katie Price disclosed her emotional breakdown during a recent ski trip to Bulgaria with new boyfriend JJ Slater.



Despite sharing cheerful snapshots of their time on the slopes, Price confessed to grappling with her massive breast and bottom implants, which hindered her ability to ski effectively.

Speaking on the Anything Goes podcast, sherecounted her tearful experience, recalling her struggle to navigate the slopes and the frustration of repeatedly falling over.

She expressed disappointment in herself, particularly as exhaustion set in, leading to tears of frustration.

"I've been around the world and seen different surgeries... and the thing is, I know about filler, you might have filler, but eventually... it drops... it's still chemicals you're putting in your face," she said.

"But I just think... there should be an age limit on it, and we should educate girls, why do you need to have all this filler and everything pumped in your face? Just look at when you are my age, it's different when you're older than that, but you know, they're babies still."

The former glamour model, who suffered foot injuries in a fall in Turkey in 2020, highlighted ongoing discomfort and reduced flexibility.

Despite her medical history, Katie has been unapologetic about her extensive plastic surgery journey, including multiple breast augmentations and a recent 'bum lift.'



