Gisele Bundchen steps out with Joaquim Valente amid romance confirmation

Gisele Bundchen challenges gender bias in breakup narratives.

Gisele Bundchen accompanied by her new partner jiu-jitsu professional Joaquim Valente, made a public appearance on Saturday, marking their first sighting since confirming their relationship.

The Brazilian supermodel and Valente were observed inspecting Bundchen's Miami property, currently undergoing construction.

Bundchen, who shares children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with former spouse Tom Brady, was casually attired in flared jeans and a loose-fitting shirt, while Valente opted for black shorts, a T-shirt, and gray sneakers.

The outing follows her recent denial of infidelity allegations in a candid interview with The New York Times.

Her dirty blonde locks were pulled back into a loose bun, while she donned a pair of brown flats and understated jewelry.

The supermodel recently opened up about her newfound romance, revealing to New York Times, "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first."

Without explicitly naming her new partner, she emphasized the honesty and transparency in their relationship.

Addressing previous allegations of infidelity during her marriage to ex-husband Tom Brady, Bundchen denied the claims, stating, "That is a lie."

"This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful," she asserted in her interview with the outlet.