Inside Brad Pitt's 'special bond' with daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Brad Pitt shared a special bond with his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who shares with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

As reported by Life & Style, the source shared that the father-daughter duo has similar interests and ways of seeing life.

An insider said, "They both love to shoot hoops and talk about things like the environment, classic movies and books. They have a special bond."

Earlier, in January 2023, the Fight Club actor told Entertainment Tonight that he became emotional after seeing his daughter dance to Lizzo’s song About Damn Time on TikTok.

Pitt added that after watching Shiloh's love for dancing, he “found [himself] enjoying a bit of dance lately. I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here."

This news came after it was reported that the 17-year-old Shiloh has decided to live with her father in his $8.3 million Los Feliz mansion.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, an insider revealed that "Shiloh isn’t unhappy at Angelina’s, but she’s turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up."

For the unversed, Brad and Angelina parted ways in 2016. The former couple is still settling their divorce and custody matters in court.

Alongside Shiloh, the exes share Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.