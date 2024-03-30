King Charles, Prince William may travel to Normandy in June

King Charles III and his eldest son Prince William are said to be planning to visit to Normandy if the monarch's health condition allows him to travel, according to a new report.



The Prince of Wales, who has cut back on royal duties to support his family following Kate Middleton's cancer treatment, will shoulder more workload after spending the Easter holidays with his wife and children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Charles and the Prince of Wales are expected to show support for Britain’s war veterans at the 80th anniversary of D-Day in France. The senior royals will honour the sacrifices of the Second World War generation, according to the Telegraph.

There are plans for “senior members of the Royal Family” to attend the special anniversary set to be held on June 6, 2023, at the Normandy American Cemetery.



The 75-year-old, as per sources, is now "building back" to key summer engagements with plans underway for the monarch to attend in-person events under medical guidance.

It comes after the Palace has confirmed that the monarch will attend Sunday’s Easter service, in what will be the King's first official public outing since his cancer diagnosis in February.



On the other hand, future King Prince William is expected to continue public engagements in mid-April, while the princess is not expected to return to public duty until her medical team allows her as she continues preventative chemotherapy.

Aides have also said that Charles’s attendance at any future events is "to be hoped for and planned for rather than assumed."