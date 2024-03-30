Melissa Joan Hart opens up about her experience on Nickelodeon

Melissa Joan Hart reflected on the experience of her Nickelodeon co-stars following shocking revelations on ID’s Quiet On Set docu-series.



During an appearance on the Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat podcast, the 47-year-old actress revealed she had a “wonderful experience,” however, noted she “absolutely trust” the victims about theirs.

“In Orlando, I had nothing but a wonderful experience,” she said, adding, there may have been differences between the Florida situation and Hollywood, Hart said.

The Sabrina: The Teenage Witch alum continued: “I don’t know other people’s experiences, and I’m not negating anything anybody else says. I’ve never been told these people’s stories that are in the [documentary].

“And I have to say, I’ve never heard a story from a Nickelodeon star personally; nobody’s come to me and talked to me about any of these situations. I absolutely trust them, believe them, one hundred percent.”

Melissa concluded her thoughts with a special credit to an “amazing crew, an incredible cast that took such good care of me.”

“I mean, these people were protective of me. … I have to say, not every egg in the Nickelodeon basket is rotten. There were some good eggs — there were some people that really took care of me,” the actress added.