Melissa Joan Hart opens up about her experience on Nickelodeon

Melissa Joan Hart reflected on the experience of her Nickelodeon co-stars following shocking revelations on ID’s Quiet On Set docu-series.
During an appearance on the Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat podcast, the 47-year-old actress revealed she had a “wonderful experience,” however, noted she “absolutely trust” the victims about theirs.
“In Orlando, I had nothing but a wonderful experience,” she said, adding, there may have been differences between the Florida situation and Hollywood, Hart said.
The Sabrina: The Teenage Witch alum continued: “I don’t know other people’s experiences, and I’m not negating anything anybody else says. I’ve never been told these people’s stories that are in the [documentary].
“And I have to say, I’ve never heard a story from a Nickelodeon star personally; nobody’s come to me and talked to me about any of these situations. I absolutely trust them, believe them, one hundred percent.”
Melissa concluded her thoughts with a special credit to an “amazing crew, an incredible cast that took such good care of me.”
“I mean, these people were protective of me. … I have to say, not every egg in the Nickelodeon basket is rotten. There were some good eggs — there were some people that really took care of me,” the actress added.
Princess Kate could revisit early romance days with Prince William at the wedding
King Charles adopts different protocols for royal Easter Sunday Service at St. George’s Chapel
Lizzo announced her shocking exit from the music industry on Friday, March 29
Diddy recently involved himself in billions of loans