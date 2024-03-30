BTS' agency issues apology after sparking fury among J-Hope's fans

Big Hit apologizes for mishap during Stationhead listening party ft. BTS J-Hope's special album

Big Hit Music recently issued a statement of apology after the Stationhead listening party featuring BTS member J-Hope’s special album Hope On The Street Vol. 1 got disrupted due to a technical glitch.

This came after the link, that was initially provided to access the content, turned out to be invalid.

Instead of directing fans to the single NEURON by j-hope, the provided link accidentally redirected them to purchase V’s latest single FRI(END)S.

Listeners charged at the entertainment agency for their error, prompting them to swiftly address the issue at hand and rectify the link to ensure a seamless experience.



On Saturday, March 30, the company released an official statement that read: "We express our sincerest apologies for presenting an incorrect download link during yesterday's Stationhead listening party.

"Stationhead confirmed and corrected a technical mapping error, but we deeply apologize for the inconvenience. We also express our deepest regret for posting a schedule image with an error."

"Moving forward, we will make utmost efforts to put forth preventative measures in advance. We extend our cordial invitation once more to join us in celebrating and supporting j- hope's new album, 'Hope On The Street Vol. 1," concluded the statement.

For the unversed, the BTS rapper and singer dropped Hope On The Street Vol. 1 on Friday, March 29.