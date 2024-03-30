Victoria Beckham 'keeping an eye' on ex-pal Meghan Markle's new business

Victoria Beckham's reaction to ex-pal Meghan Markle's new business laid bare

Meghan Markle has been warned to tread lightly as she eases her way into territory of former pal Victoria Beckham.

The Duchess of Sussex recently launched her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, following in the footsteps of the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and the fashion designer.

Speaking to The Sun, brand expert Denise Palmer-Davies suggested the Spice Girls alum would be “secretly pleased” with the failure of Meghan’s business empire due to alleged animosity between them.

The Sussexes enjoyed close friendship with David and Victoria Beckham until Prince Harry accused the singer of leaking stories about them during a phone call.

The couples have since distanced themselves from one another as they continue to avoid running in the same circles.

“I do wonder what Victoria might think of Meghan essentially tapping into her market. She might think there is enough room for them all and welcome the competition,” the director at Borne Media claimed.

“But given their fall out, the sceptic in me wonders if she’d be secretly pleased if it did backfire. That would be the ultimate revenge wouldn’t it?”

Palmer-Davies also warned the Suits alum against an easy success, noting: “Victoria Beckham and Gwyneth Paltrow have spent years and years building their businesses and perfecting their brands.

“Meghan will need a very good marketing and financial team behind her to make this work and ultimately she needs to put in the graft.

“These days a business can’t survive on a name alone,” she added.