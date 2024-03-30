Jennifer Garner opens up about 'painful' marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner finally 'opening up' to her close pals about her 'rough' phase with ex-husband Ben Affleck.



As reported by Life & Style, the 13 Going on 30 actress seemingly wants to share her side of the story following Jennifer Lopez's This is Me...Now release.

For the unversed, the musician detailed the highs and lows of her romantic relationship with the Air director in her new album, its companion film This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, and a documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Now, an insider shared with the publication that it's time for Garner to speak up.

The source shared, "She doesn’t think anyone knows the truth about her and Ben. Nobody knows what people go through — or how much she shielded Ben and their children."



"Jen is finally opening up to some friends about how rough it really was," the report said.

The source added that Garner "had to deal" with the Gone Girl actor at his "Worst."

The Alias actress "put in the hard work, gave the unconditional love Ben needed at his lowest points..."

However, an insider claimed, "J. Lo got the recovered, better Ben. It’s painful to think about, but Jen holds no grudges."

After years of feud, the source shared that the former and present love interests of Affleck "are on the same page" for the sake of their blended family.

For the unversed, Garner and Affleck co-parent their three kids, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11.

On the other hand, Lopez is also a mother of twin's Emme and Max, 16.