Hailey Bieber suffers 'pretty bad flare-up' due to skin disorder

Hailey Bieber opens up about skin disorder in new TikTok video

Hailey Bieber recently got candid about an underlying skin condition while promoting her Rhode’s entire dewy-skin routine.



The beauty mogul took to her TikTok, sharing a video of her skin acting up with a caption that read: "Perioral dermatitis is a skin disorder resembling acne or rosacea.”

"In most cases, it involves tiny red bumps that form on the lower half of the face, in the folds of the nose and around the mouth."

Filming both sides of her face, the model explained: "I'm having a pretty bad flare up right now, so I wanted to share what I use.”

She then gave a quick rundown on all the products she uses to deal with the given condition.

"At night, I use a prescription azelaic acid cream, which really helps with the inflammation. In the daytime, I use Clindamycin, which is also a prescription that you can get from the dermatologist."

Hailey, who is also the founder of Rhode Skin, further briefed on using her prescription topicals with Rhode’s Glazing Milk as it’s "gentle and helps calm the skin."

Earlier this month, Bieber exclusively spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about the “commitment” that goes into maintaining a flawless skin.

She shared: “I don’t believe that only showing amazing skin is what we’re committed to as a brand. I know that I have amazing skin and I do my best to be super upfront with how much commitment goes into that.”

In other news, Hailey was recently under scrutiny for imitating Sabrina Carpenter, few hours after her husband Justin Bieber followed her on Instagram.