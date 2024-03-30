Post Malone gushes over Beyoncé following 'Cowboy Carter' release

Beyoncé and Post Malone have collaborated to create an unexpected hit song about denim that sounds like a love ballad.



On Friday, Beyoncé released her highly anticipated studio album Cowboy Carter, which features several famous musicians including Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, and Post Malone.

Malone, who is 28 years old, is featured on the track LEVII'S JEANS. Together, they showcase their smooth and sensual vocals on the country track, which portrays a lover wishing they could become their partner's Levi jeans.

"You call me pretty little thing/And I love to turn him on/Boy, I'll let you be my Levi's jeans," Beyoncé and Malone sing together. "So you can hug that ass all day long/Come here you sexy little thing/Snap a picture, bring it on/Oh, you wish you were my Levi's jeans."

On Friday, Malone hailed the Grammy winner and commemorated the release on Instagram.

"thank you [Beyoncé]. congrats this album is beautiful," he commented on his Instagram Stories, resharing her Instagram post along with a collection of images from the album's photo shoots.

In addition, Cyrus expressed her admiration for the Love on Top singer on Instagram following the release of their joint song, II Most Wanted.

"II Most Wanted is out now on the new @Beyonce album #CowboyCarter," she captioned a post which featured the Cowboy Carter album art. "I’ve loved Beyonce since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her."

Cyrus, 31, continued: "My admiration runs so much deeper now that I’ve created along side of her. Thank you Beyonce. You’re everything & more. Love you. To everyone who spent time making this song so special thank you from the bottom of my heart. Sincerely , Miley."

Additional musicians who collaborated on the album include Linda Martell, Stevie Wonder, Chuck Berry, Jon Batiste, Rhiannon Giddens, Nile Rodgers, Robert Randolph, Gary Clark Jr., Willie Jones, Brittney Spencer, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, and Tiera Kennedy.