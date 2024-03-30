Cancer-stricken Kate Middleton set for potential attendance at pal’s wedding

Princess Kate is ought to be deluged with feelings of nostalgia should she is well enough to attend wedding of her pals in Kenya later this year.

Writing for the Daily Mail, royal author Richard Eden suggested the Princess of Wales could participate in the nuptials of Joss Craig and Miranda Simpson, who recently got engaged in Kenya.

Craig’s father William is the owner of the 55,000-acre Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, where the future King of England got down on one knee before Kate in 2010.

“'Wouldn't it be lovely if Catherine could attend the wedding?'” expressed a friend of the princess to the outlet.

William and Kate’s love story set in course after meeting at University of St. Andrews in Scotland in 2001. The couple tied the knot in an opulent wedding ceremony ten years later, going on to welcome three children.

The princess’ attendance at Joss and Miranda’s prospective marriage hangs in balance due to her glaring health issues; Kate underwent a major abdominal surgery in January this year.

She recently came forward with a diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer, which was discovered during post-op tests following the surgery.