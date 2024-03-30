Lizzo fans rush to her support after shocking revelation

Lizzo urged to not 'give up' after her shocking statement

Lizzo fans urged the singer not to let her haters win by quitting music.

For the unversed, the musician announced her shocking exit from the music industry on Friday, March 29.

In her surprising statement, the singer confessed that she is "getting tired" of enduring relentless criticism and scrutiny in her life and on the internet.

She wrote, "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it."

Lizzo, who has been facing a harassment lawsuit, added that she has been constantly facing lies about her personality for "clout & views" and getting trolled for her appearance.

She ended her note, stating, "My character is being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name. I didn't sign up for this s**t. I quit."

As the post went viral, the Truth Hurts singer's fans rushed to her support and asked her not to "give up."

One fan wrote in the comments section, "Girl don't let them win. Stay off the internet. Keep working."

Another fan said, "Ignore the haters Lizzo. Let your light shine! You are loved by millions. Focus on the things that make you happy and bring you joy."