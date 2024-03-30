Sarah Paulson reveals she and pal Pedro Pascal argue over Beyoncé

Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal often bring up Beyoncé during their arguments.

During an appearance on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 49-year-old actress recalled attending Los Angeles leg of the singer’s Renaissance tour with Pascal.

She claimed that the CUFF IT singer blew a kiss in their direction wile being suspended in the air above the audience during one of her songs, noting the actor-duo argue over who was the subject of it.

“Beyoncé was flying overhead as she does, ’cause she’s God incarnate,” explained Paulson adding, “She blew a kiss in my direction, and I believe it was to me, and Pedro thinks it was to him.”

Paulson quipped, “He’s the most famous man in the world right now, so he believes everything is happening for him.”

“Can I have one thing?” she expressed.

Sarah let in on the Last of Us star’s reaction to Beyoncé’s performance of Black Parade in real-time.

The American Horror Story alum came on Instagram Live during the show, which recorded Pedro exclaiming “I’m f****** dying!” as he leaned on his author pal friend Mickey Rapkin in excitement.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the actor’s relatable reaction in the comments at the time.

“He’s so me,” claimed one.

“This is ..... too much serotonin,” another expressed.

“This is why we love this man,” a third added.