John Legend reveals monthly routine with Chrissy Teigen to 'stay connected'

John Legend stressed the significance of taking out some time for oneself away from the chaos of family life.

During a panel discussion at the Voices of Beauty Summit, the 45-year-old singer revealed he and his wife Chrissy Teigen set aside one night from every month, which they spend away from their children.

The couple is parents to Luna Simone, 7, Miles Theodore, 5, Esti Maxine, 1, and Wren Alexander Stephens, 9 months together.

“Chrissy and I have committed to doing a staycation one night a month to get away from the kids,” shared the All Of Me singer.

Noting that one must intentionally strive to take moments to reset and reflect, Legend explained the predicament of time slowly getting away because “you're always going to have something to do. You're always going to have work to do.”

“And so I think you have to be intentional about having me-time or couple time so you can focus on your mental health together, your relationship, all of that,” he shared. “And I think that's important.”

John’s significant advice comes on the heels of the launch of his personal care brand Loved01, that include six dermatologist-approved products created to treat the needs of melanin-rich skin.