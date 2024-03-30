Beyonce sets new record in country music history

Beyoncé’s newest album Cowboy Carter is already rodeoing to the top on the day of its release on Friday.

Spotify revealed that the Grammy-winning artist’s country album became its most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far, via The Hollywood Reporter.

This is Queen Bey’s first country album, a shift from her usual R&B style music. The album is also the second installment in a potential trilogy project following 2022’s Renaissance.

Cowboy Carter features special collaborations with big artists like Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Willie Nelson and more.

The streaming giant acknowlegded that this was the first time that an album of country music genre had this titled.

Apart from Spotifty, the album, which was released on Friday, also became the singer’s biggest album debut to date on Amazon Music. The platform also had the most first-day streams for a country album by a female artist in the history of Amazon Music.

Last year, Taylor Swift was seemingly breaking records after the release of her 2023 release of 1989 rerecord.

While Spotify did not reveal the numbers, it claimed that Swift’s had the biggest album debut of 2023 and the second biggest of all-time.