BLACKPINK's Lisa unveils unseen childhood picture for fans

Lisa gave a home tour in first video uploaded on LLOUD's YouTube

Lisa treated her fans with a never-seen-before "favourite childhood photo" in a recently-released video.



For her birthday, the BLACKPINK sensation recorded a Q&A video along with the much-anticipated house tour. The video was posted to mark her 27th birthday, by LLOUD, her independent solo venture on YouTube.

Among the several questions, she was asked to share her favourite childhood picture, for which she started scrolling through her mobile gallery.

"Can you handle it?" she quipped, adding, "I was really cute when I was a baby."

"If I had to pick one picture, I think it would be this one," the Pink Venom songstress then got her hands on the picture. After revealing it, she asked, "Cute, right?"

In the adorable snap she was dressed nicely with her long tresses styled neatly with hair accessories.

"Ever since I was little, I loved wearing pretty clothes and dancing around the house," she confessed.

Referring to the instance in the picture, the MONEY hitmaker recounted, "There wasn’t even an event (that day). I just wanted to dress up."

Additionally, in her birthday video, Lisa teased her second solo album release and also opened up about her dream collaborators: Rosalia and Tyla.