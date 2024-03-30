Denise Richards spills on plan of returning to 'RHOBH': 'See what happens'

Denise Richards might move back to Beverly Hills.



Attending the Los Angeles Mission's Easter celebration on Friday, the former cast member of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills told People magazine that she wasn't sure if she would ever return to the Bravo series.

Richards responded, "I always say, 'Never say never,'" adding that she is willing to come back despite some recent arguments with cast member Erika Girardi.

“I have nothing against her at all,” explained the i actress, 53. “It's just, it's silly fights on the show sometimes.”

“We'll see what happens when they get around to going back for their season," she told the outlet. Season 13 finished airing earlier this month.

In the March 6 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Richards expressed her disbelief over Girardi's recent mentioning of her 19-year-old daughter's OnlyFans account.

Despite her shock, Richards did not rule out the possibility of returning to the show in the future, saying that she will "never say never."

In her brief return to the show this past season, Richards had disagreements with Girardi, which came to a head when she expressed her displeasure with the XXPEN$IVE singer to the other RHOBH stars.

Richards expressed her dissatisfaction with Girardi for bringing up threesomes during a 2019 party in front of her daughters, Sami, 20, Lola Rose, 18, and Eloise Joni, 12. Girardi said she had apologised for the discussion. The singer commented on Richards' oldest daughter Sami's OnlyFans account after there was no resolution.

Girardi defended her remarks when she appeared on the Andy Cohen's program during the 13th season of the show.

“I wouldn’t have brought up Denise's daughter had she not pushed so hard,” she explained to the host.

“That's really the truth, and that’s the answer: I did not want to do this. I did not want to go there, and I really meant that. But if you want it, you can get it,” added the singer.