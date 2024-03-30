Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori 'needs a break'

According to reports, Bianca Censori, Kanye West's wife, is upset about being utilised as a "free marketing tool" for his next album, Vultures 2.



The Donda rapper, 46, has been accompanied by Bianca on several of their outings in skimpy attire, and the musician routinely posts provocative pictures of his wife on social media.

According to a source, the Carnival hitmaker is "pushing for more ahead of the release of Vultures 2," which is making things difficult for the Yeezy architect.

“She needs a break and needs to step back,” a tipster told Daily Mail. “She loved the attention but it is getting overwhelming and Kanye keeps pushing and pushing for more, more, more leading up to the release of Vultures 2.”

“She feels like he is using her as a free marketing tool – as does everyone else,” they said. “These past couple of months have been an experience, but she really wants to focus on having children after the album drops. She knows she is overexposed.”

This comes after several rumours that suggest Bianca's family was concerned about how the rapper was treating her. One of the allegations claimed that her father wanted to speak with Kanye about her garish clothes.

All of these rumours have recently been refuted by Bianca's sister Angelina, who stated that their family fully supports Kanye in his commercial ventures.

“We all support him. We support his new album. We support his new clothes he's dropping,” she told the Herald Sun.

“It's all just bulls**t. There was something about my dad even recently. My dad never talks. Nothing's true,” she added.