'Death and Other Details' stopped sailing at Hulu

The drama series Death and Other Details which was led by Mandy Patinkin has been cancelled by Disney-backed streamer Hulu after only one season.



However, the show is expected to remain available on the platform. The series debuted with 10 episodes in January and received mixed reviews from critics with a 55% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show, previously known as Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, is about a murder mystery set on an ocean liner and stars Violett Beane. According to The Hollywood Reporter critic Daniel Fienberg, the series was "wildly derivative [and] periodically entertaining."

The drama received a pilot order from Hulu in September 2021, and in March of that same year, it was picked up for a series.

The drama's showrunners were Heidi Cole McAdams and Mike Weiss, two members of the Stumptown team. The pilot was executive produced and directed by Marc Webb under his Black Lamb label. The show originated from Disney's ABC Signature, Webb's overall contract home base.

Death and Other Details follows recent cancellations at Hulu, including This Fool (2 seasons), How I Met Your Father (2), and The Great (3).