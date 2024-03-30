Selena Gomez ‘thrilled’ to get a spinoff cooking show ‘Selena + Restaurant’

Selena Gomez to launch new cooking spinoff series: Deets inside

Selena Gomez is all set to launch Selena + Restaurant spinoff series, which will premiere on May 2 on Food Network.



In the new show, the Only Murders in the Building actress will be seen cooking into the kitchens of some of Los Angeles’s top-tier restaurants.

Selena, who previously hosted four seasons of Selena + Chef for Max as well as four-part series Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays for Food Network, will reportedly be joined by her best friend, Raquelle Stevens, with chefs Shirley Chung, Keith Corbin, Stephanie Izard, Andrew & Michelle Muñoz, Wolfgang Puck and Marcel Vigneron.

They all will be “teaching and testing” the singer to evaluate how fast she can learn the ropes of restaurant industry in order to create an amazing dish to make each restaurant’s menu.

In the press statement shared via Deadline, Selena said, “After cooking mostly virtually from my kitchen with some of the best chefs for the last four years, I was thrilled to step into their world.”

“You’ll have to see if being in person helped my skills at all,” added the songstress.

Selena will work in restaurants which include Puck’s Cut Steakhouse in Beverly Hills, Chung’s Ms Chi, Vigneron’s Lemon Grove, the Muñozes Moo’s Craft Barbecue, Izard’s Girl & the Goat and Corbin’s Alta.

Meanwhile, Selena + Restaurant show will be produced by the singer’s July Moon Productions, along with executive producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC).