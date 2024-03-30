Daphne Joy, 50 Cent’s ex steps out first time after ‘sex worker’ allegations

Daphne Joy steps out 'happy' after allegations

Daphne Joy seems tension-free in her first outing since getting name-dropped as a “sex worker” in a lawsuit against rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.



According to Page Six, Joy was seen beaming during her outing, as the OnlyFans model was headed to her gym on Friday, while talking on the phone and smiling in Los Angeles.

Donning in a Nike Hoodie with leggings and a baseball cap, the 37-year-old embraced an all-black casual look. She complimented her outfit with black, white and silver Nike V2K run sneakers.

The mother of one just had accused 50, real name Curtis Jackson, a day ago, of physically abusing and raping her, after the rapper demanded sole custody of their son, Sire, 11, in a lawsuit filing.

50’s filing came after Joy was accused of being a sex worker for Combs.

“Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me,” she claimed on Instagram Thursday. “You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on.”