Gladiators icon Giant poised for comeback amid steroid controversy

Giant denies advocating steroid use amidst Gladiators reboot controversy.

Reports indicate that the controversial Gladiators personality, known as Giant and identified as Jamie Christian-Johal, is poised to make a comeback for the show's second season, despite his admission of steroid use in resurfaced YouTube videos.

The 37-year-old bodybuilder allegedly boasted about the remarkable effects of taking the Class C drug, causing significant backlash for the BBC.

According to sources cited by The Sun, the decision to renew show for another season was unsurprising given the success of its initial run.

However, concerns arose over the network's failure to address potentially unfavorable aspects, including the presence of less family-friendly characters like Giant.

The BBC faced criticism for its oversight, particularly regarding the discrepancy between the show's family-oriented image and the behavior of one of its prominent stars.

Former professional bodybuilder has addressed allegations of steroid use in resurfaced online videos, asserting that he ceased using steroids over a year ago.

Reports indicate he previously boasted significant muscle gains in YouTube videos, including one titled "Take this and you will get big."

In response to the scrutiny, Giant clarified that he began using steroids at the age of 24 but discontinued use in late 2022, coinciding with his decision to retire from competitive bodybuilding.