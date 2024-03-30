Lizzo quits music industry, exhausted from criticism and backlash

Lizzo sent shockwaves through the music industry with a surprising announcement on Friday, as she declared her departure from the spotlight in an Instagram post.



The Juice hitmaker candidly expressed her exhaustion with enduring relentless criticism and scrutiny over her appearance.

She confessed to feeling worn down by constant scrutiny and being targeted by online trolls.

The singer lamented being subjected to false narratives and becoming the subject of ridicule solely based on her physical appearance.

Despite her desire to spread joy through her music and make a positive impact on the world, Lizzo expressed feeling alienated and disheartened by the ongoing negativity.

With a sense of disillusionment, Lizzo concluded her post by asserting that she never anticipated facing such challenges and announced her decision to step away from the industry, stating, "I didn't sign up for this s**t. I quit."

Many expressed their disbelief and urged the singer not to quit, with one fan emphatically stating, "You better not!!!!"

Another echoed similar sentiments, saying, "Love u. Don't quit," while some speculated if the announcement was an April Fools' Day prank.

One fan stated, "We need you. I need you. Ladies need you. The world needs you." Others compared the situation to Britney Spears' past struggles, urging Lizzo not to give up and to keep fighting against negativity.