Beyoncé rocks cowgirl hat and fuzzy coat for W Magazine cover shoot

Beyonce goes country for W magazine's cover story.

Beyoncé graces the latest magazine cover in style.

The Texas-born icon adorns a white cowgirl hat by Gladys Tamez, perfectly complementing her blonde locks, for W magazine's inaugural digital cover.

This special feature commemorates the release of her country-inspired album, Cowboy Carter, which debuted on Friday morning.

Captured in an outdoor setting by photographer Pamela Hanson, Beyoncé radiates confidence and allure.

She dons a striking off-white Alexander McQueen coat and stunning Cartier High Jewelry earrings for the cover shot.

The cover caption heralds Beyoncé's 'new era' in music, setting the stage for what promises to be a remarkable journey in her illustrious career.

Another standout moment captured Beyoncé amidst bales of hay, radiating elegance in an off-the-shoulder black sheer lace dress from Gucci layered over a black bodysuit.

She embraced a rustic charm while wielding a rope, donning Sportmax chaps and Andreādamo briefs.

Completing outfit were a Stetson hat, Van Cleef & Arpels earrings, Lisa Eisner Jewelry cuffs, Tiffany & Co. ring, and Partlow boots.

